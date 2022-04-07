Lady Maroon Tide regains rhythm with win over Long Beach

On Wednesday night, the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide stole a 4-3 on-the-road win over the Long Beach Bearcats (3-10-1 overall 1-2 district).

Both teams were tied at 2-2 after one inning. At the bottom of the second, the Bearcats took a 3-1 lead after scoring one run. Picayune Head Softball Coach Courtney Dickens said they had a rough start making “silly mistakes” in the first and second innings.

“We started out really rough, had me worried a little bit but we were able to overcome some adversity and get back on it,” she said.

At the top of the fifth, the Lady Maroon Tide ended up hitting at the bat much better, they retook the lead at 4-3 after scoring two runs.

Dickens says they hit the ball better than they have in the past few games. Her athletes were able to execute on bunts and steal a couple bases at times. She also felt the players were able to put a lot of pressure on the Bearcats’ defense by getting runners on base and putting the ball in play. She was proud of their overall effort.

“It was good to see some of the bats come back alive last night,” said Dickens.

Statistically the Lady Maroon Tide had a total of three RBIs, each from Brooklyn Wilson, Skylar Timmons and Addison Taggard. Pitcher Kylie Brunette allowed only seven hits.

“It was a good win especially going into our game on Friday against PRC,” said Dickens.

That match up will be at Pearl River Central (14-5 overall 2-0 district) at 6:30 p.m. where the Lady Blue Devils stand at first place in district. Picayune moves to 12-7 overall and 2-2 in district. Picayune currently stands in second place in district.