Lady Hornets sweep the Wildcats in district series

The Poplarville Lady Hornets vs. Columbia Wildcats matchup turned out to be repeat of a previous matchup this season. Just like their first meeting, the Lady Hornets scored another 15 runs to win over the Wildcats’ 5 runs during Thursday night’s district game.

At the top of the first inning, the Wildcats claimed a 1-0 lead. The bottom of the inning was short lived for the Hornets since a quick three and out left the team with no runs.

At the top of the second, the Lady Hornets returned the favor on defense. Pitcher Lily Tynes made back-to-back plays to first for the Wildcats’ first two outs. Then she struck out the next batter for their third out.

At the bottom of the inning, the Lady Hornets had bases loaded with Sarah Rawls at bat. She connected for a single RBI, but Rayelin Davis got tagged out at third base for the team’s second out. Tied at 1-1, Madison Rester got on base for another loaded bases situation. Then Addy Alexander hit the ball up the middle left field that gave her a double RBI. The Lady Hornets quickly took a 3-1 lead heading into the third inning.

At the top of the third, the Wildcats got a quick RBI and a line drive double play to take a 4-3 lead over the Lady Hornets. The Lady Hornets defense closed out the inning catching a fly ball and Tynes’s play to first.

At the bottom of the inning, the Lady Hornets scoring run continued with another loaded bases situation ending in a triple RBI play by Tynes. Then a pitching error allowed Rester to steal home. At the end of the inning the Lady Hornets led 7-4.

At the top of the fourth, the Wildcats only managed to get one run by taking home after a caught deep fly ball.

At the bottom of the inning, the Lady Hornets added four runs to the score. Daphne Rohrbacker got a single RBI and later with bases loaded Tynes got a single RBI. Then Roster connected at bat for a double RBI. The Lady Hornets closed the inning out up 11-5.

At the bottom of the fifth the Lady Hornets score one run off a Wildcats error for a 12-5 lead.

At the bottom of the sixth the Lady Hornets put the final touch to their dominating performance. Shailey Peterson started it off with a single RBI, Kaitlynn Schonewitz followed with a hit up the middle field for another single RBI, and then Peterson finished by doubling home off another Wildcats’ error.

With the win, the Lady Hornets move to 6-14 overall and sit in third place in district with a 3-4 record. The Wildcats move to 4-11 overall and 0-5 in district.

Next, the Lady Hornets will host the Picayune Lady Maroon Tide (12-7 overall, 2-2 in district) Monday, April 11, at 6:30.