Lady Hornets lose big at home

The Poplarville Lady Hornets suffered a big loss at the hands of the Purvis Lady Tornadoes on Thursday night. The game concluded 16-3 in favor of the Lady Tornadoes. The loss pushes the Lady Hornets back to 5-14 overall and 2-4 in district.

The Lady Tornadoes took an early 1-0 in the first inning.

At the bottom of that inning, Addy Alexander scored the first run for the Lady Hornets. She out ran a caught fly ball giving the Lady Tide a 1-1 tie.

With two outs, the Lady Hornets managed to get the bases loaded, but Lily Tynes’ hit took to the air and was caught by a Lady Tornadoes player, erasing Poplarville’s hard work.

At the top of the second inning, the Lady Hornets got three quick outs courtesy of Alexander’s fly ball catch and a strike out by Tynes.

At the bottom of the second, the Lady Hornets took the team’s first lead. A single RBI by Shailey Petereson put them a head 2-1.

At the top of the fourth inning, Alexander delivered the Tornadoes’ first out after catching her fourth fly ball of the night. It didn’t stop the Tornadoes much, as they got a single RBI to tie the game at 2-2. That score changed to 3-2 after a bases loaded situation turned into a single RBI. Tynes pitched the Tornadoes’ second out, but the Tornadoes’ next batter made a hit to the left field for a double RBI run. They would do that one more time but with a line drive. The Lady Hornets saw themselves down 7-2.

At the top of the fifth, the Tornadoes lead increased to 9-2 after scoring two runs. The bottom of the sixth is where the Lady Hornets cut into the deficit. Peterson got a single RBI to make the score 9-3.

The top of the seventh is where the Lady Hornets fell far behind. The Tornadoes scored seven runs in that inning.

The first score came after Tornadoes runner tripled home. They then ran through a double RBI. The Hornets finally gave the Tornadoes their first out of the inning after striking out a batter. The Tornadoes scored one RBI before receiving a second out. Before receiving a third out, Purvis scored a double RBI and a single RBI giving them a 16-3 lead.

The Lady Hornets stand in fourth place in district standings after this loss; next they’ll face the Forrest County Agricultural Aggies (2-7-1 overall 0-2 in district) on April 5 at 6:30 p.m.