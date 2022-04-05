Lady Blue Devils win at home over the Bearcats while Blue Devils falls on the road to the Panthers

Last Friday the Pearl River Central Blue Devils took a 6-3 win over district opponent Long Beach’s Bearcats.

The Lady Blue Devils led the entire game, 3-1 in the first inning, then 5-1 in the second inning.

The Bearcats added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, cutting the Lady Blue Devils lead to 5-3.

But the Lady Blue Devils put the icing on the cake after scoring one run in the sixth inning then preventing the Bearcats from scoring in the seventh inning for a 6-3 win.

Statically the team had a total of five RBIs and Izzy Martin led the way with two.

Martin also hit a homerun for her eighth on the season. Bayli Cacinello and Jazmim Robertson pitched for a combined six strikeouts.

This district win moves the Lady Blue Devils to 13-7 overall and 2-0 in district.

Next, the team will play at West Harrison (6-14 overall, 1-2 district) for a district matchup against the Hurricanes this Tuesday, April 5, at 6:30 p.m.

Last Saturday the Blue Devils baseball team took a 6-4 loss to the Petal Panthers.

The Panthers took a 4-0 lead going into the fourth inning. There, the Blue Devils scored three runs and at the bottom of that inning the Panthers scored one run.

That put the Blue Devils down 5-3. Both teams scored one run the following inning and prevented additional runs the rest of the game.

Statistically the team had a total of two RBIs, both from BJ Bellelo and Jacob Stockstill. Jacob Johnson and Gavin Brown pitched for a combined six strikeouts

This loss moves the Blue Devils to 14-8 overall. Depending on weather the Blue Devils will host or travel to play the Picayune Maroon Tide (9-13 overall 2-2 district) on Wednesday, April 6, at 7 p.m.