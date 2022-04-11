Lady Blue Devils rally to beat Lady Maroon Tide

Friday night’s game against the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils and the Picayune Maroon Tide was a back and forth match. It featured great pitching and defensive plays from both teams and a late Lady Blue Devils homerun that won PRC the game.

At the top of the first inning, the Lady Maroon Tide took a 1-0 lead after Brooklyn McCormick stole home due to Lady Blue Devils error. At the bottom of the inning, the Maroon Tide defense made a quick three and out by catching a fly ball, striking out a batter, and Kylie Burnette’s play to first base.

At the top of the second, the Lady Blue Devils defense took control. Baylee DeVore caught a line drive ball for the team’s first out. She then struck out Lady Maroon Tide’s Brooklyn Keller for a third out.

The bottom of the second was the same story, Burnette struck out a batter, and Barcley Martinez made back-to-back plays to first base to end the inning.

The Lady Blue Devils finally got on the board at the bottom of the fourth inning, tying the game at 1-1 after Cailey Pervel hit a home run over the middle of the wall.

At the top of the fifth inning the Maroon Tide answered back with a single RBI from Katie Hedgepeth. At the bottom of the inning the Lady Blue Devils capitalized off a Lady Maroon Tide error, which allowed DeVore to steal home for a 2-2 tie.

At the top of the sixth, the Lady Blue Devils defense tried to keep it a scoreless inning. Izzy Martin made a play to first base for the Lady Maroon Tide’s first out. Then a deep fly ball was caught for a second out. But the Lady Maroon Tide found a way to score. They had runners on first and second base, and with Keller at bat she hit the ball up middle field for a single RBI. Following that play, Martin caught a fly ball to end the inning, and the Lady Maroon Tide took a 3-2 lead.

At the bottom of the sixth is where the Lady Blue Devils came in clutch. With one out and runners on second and third base, Pervel delivered a homerun (her second HR of the night and season) that sky rocketed over the left wall. This gave the Lady Blue Devils their first lead of the night at 5-3. Before the Lady Blue Devils could do any more damage, Burnette struck out a batter and the infielder caught a fly ball to end the inning.

At the top of the seventh, the Lady Blue Devils defense added the finishing touches to the comeback, catching three fly balls to complete the win over the Lady Maroon Tide.

The Lady Blue Devils sit at 14-7 overall and 3-0 in district play. The Lady Maroon Tide sit at 13-8 overall and 3-3 in district play.