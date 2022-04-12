Lady Blue Devils clinch district title with win over Hurricanes

On Monday night the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils beat the West Harrison Hurricanes 4-3 and secured another district championship.

This makes seven district titles for the program since 2014.

Monday’s win was due in part to the Lady Blue Devils executing clutch plays down the stretch.

The Hurricanes led the game 3-1 at the end of three innings. The Lady Blue Devils tied the game in the next inning after a couple RBIs.

In the last two innings, the Lady Blue Devils found a way to secure the win.

At the bottom of the eighth, with two outs and the Hurricanes filling all bases, Ashlyn made a game saving double play to close out the inning at 3-3.

Then at the top of the eighth, with a runner on third, Izzy Martin hit a walk off RBI up the middle field, allowing the Lady Blue Devils to win 4-3.

This win moves the Lady Blue Devils to 4-0 in district.

All four runs by the Blue Devils were scored by Bayli Cucinello, Madison Smith, Kara Byrd and Baylee DeVore. Pitcher Cucinello allowed only two runs and struck out four batters.

Season stats: On the year the Lady Blue Devils have a 0.272 batting average, with 731 plates appearances.

They’ve managed to score 143 runs off of 169 hits. They’ve also stolen a total of 33 bases this season.

Martin leads the team in batting average 0.344, home runs with 8, RBIs with 24 and runs with 25. Carsyn Cacioppo leads the team in bases stolen with 9. Pitcher Cucinello has struck out a total of 52 batters and allowed only 17 earned runs.

Next the Lady Blue Devils (15-6 overall) will host the Hurricanes this Tuesday April 12, at 6:30 p.m.