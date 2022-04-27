Lady Bears’ fight hard, lose pair to Pearl River

Knowing that wins will definitely help their cause as they push for a postseason birth on the final week of the regular season, the Lady Bears played hard against visiting Pearl River, Tuesday, but they couldn’t overcome some mistakes and pristine pitching from the Lady Wildcats, falling 14-2 in Game 1 and 11-4 in Game 2.

“When you face a good pitcher and she’s tough, it is frustrating when you can’t put the ball in play,” SMCC head coach Shea Johnson said. “In the second game, we had a lot of fight.”

Miscues hurt the Lady Bears (24-13, 11-13) in Game 1 as the Lady Wildcats took advantage. In the third, an error resulted in one of three baserunners for Pearl River. Two at bats later, the Lady Wildcats jumped ahead 4-0 following a grand slam. A second mistake proved costly as it resulted in additional scoring for Pearl River before another home run gave the visitors a 10-0 advantage.

The grit and determination showed in the Lady Bears the following inning, despite the deficit. Maggie Magee walked and Ashja Walker got on base via a single. Two batters later, Bailey Buckley — who entered Tuesday’s Game 1 on a five-game hitting streak — extended it by one more game with a single to left bringing Magee and Walker home and making it a 10-2 game.

The score gave Southwest pitcher Emme Wallace a boost as she retired Pearl River in order in the fourth. But Lady Wildcat starter Brinson Anne Rogers also retired the side in order, preventing the Lady Bears from keeping the momentum.

Pearl River added its remaining runs on home runs in the fifth before claiming the win.

In the nightcap, the Lady Wildcats scored first with an RBI double in the first inning. However, it was immediately answered as Kacey Stampley continued her recent stellar play at the plate with a three-run shot over the right field wall, scoring Aundria Eirls and Halee Jenkins, giving Southwest a 3-1 advantage.

Pearl River drew even in the third, but, Stampley once again stepped up for the Lady Bears with an RBI double to center bringing Kayce Beth Wallace home and putting Southwest ahead once again at 4-3.

Southwest starter Jensen Gremillion kept the Lady Wildcats in check over the next two innings.

In the sixth, Pearl River regained the upper hand. An RBI triple plated two runs giving the visitors a one-run advantage at 5-4.

The following inning, the Lady Wildcats rallied once gain. They plated an additional six runs to jump ahead 11-4 before securing the win in the bottom half of the inning.

Gremillion struck out five over 6.2 innings of work. Offensively, Stampley led the way with three hits, one run scored and four RBIs. Mel Lewis and Jenkins finished with two hits apiece.

The Lady Bears will close out the home stretch of the regular season Friday with a pair of games against Northwest Mississippi on Sophomore Day.