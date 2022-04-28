Kiln man dies after colliding with dump truck

Published 9:07 am Thursday, April 28, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at approximately 4:15 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County.

A 1998 GMC Pickup driven by 44-year-old Shawn Douroux of Kiln, MS, traveled north on Highway 43 when it collided with a 2016 Western Star dump truck driven by 55-year-old Charles Freeman of Picayune, MS, stopped in the northbound lane on Highway 43.

Shawn Douroux received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead.

