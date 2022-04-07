Jason Robinson

Funeral Services for Jason Anthony Robinson, age 42, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Carriere.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Carriere.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

Contributions may be made to the Carriere Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 256, Carriere, MS 39426