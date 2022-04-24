Jackson man pleads guilty to escape from federal custody

Published 12:20 pm Sunday, April 24, 2022

By Special to the Item

Jackson, Miss. –  A Jackson man pled guilty to escape from federal custody, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.

According to court documents, Henry Steverson, 51, was indicted for failing to report to a halfway house in Jackson as a condition of his pending release from federal custody with the Bureau of Prisons.  His failure to report resulted in his classification as an escapee from federal custody.

Steverson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8, 2022, and faces a sentence of not less than five years in prison.  A federal district judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The United States Marshal’s Service investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lynn Murray prosecuted the case.

