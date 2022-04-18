Impairment Suspected in Fatal St. Tammany Parish Crash

Folsom – Shortly after 7:00 p.m. on April 17th, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 25 near Blackwell Lane in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Tyler Sharp of Franklinton.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Sharp was northbound on LA Hwy 25 in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier. For reasons still under investigation, the Cavalier crossed the centerline and traveled off of the roadway to the left. After leaving the roadway, the Cavalier impacted a tree.

Despite Sharp being restrained, he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Over the weekend, Troop L investigated three fatal crashes. Of the three crashes, impairment is suspected in two of them. Troopers urge motorists to have a plan in place before consuming alcohol as it can impair visual ability, diminish fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Please choose never to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up. We encourage you to speak with loved ones about these topics. The conversation you have could make all the difference.