Impaired driver arrested in fatal Washington Parish crash

Franklinton – Last night, April 09, 2022, shortly after 8:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 16, west of LA Hwy 25, in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Jerry Cyprian of Bogalusa.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Kieanna Mitchell of Bogalusa, was eastbound on LA Hwy 16. For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep traveled off of the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Jeep began to overturn causing two passengers to be ejected from the vehicle.

Cyprian was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Cyprian was pronounced deceased on the scene. Another passenger was also unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. The passenger sustained moderate injuries as a result of the crash. Mitchell was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries as a result of the crash. Both Mitchell and the injured passenger were transported to a local hospital.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash on the part of Mitchell. Troopers arrested Mitchell for violating L.R.S. 14:32.1 Vehicular Homicide, L.R.S. 14:39.1 Vehicular Negligent Injuring, L.R.S. 14:98.3 DWI (3rd Offense), L.R.S. 32:58 Careless Operation, and L.R.S. 32:415 Driving Under Suspension. A toxicology sample was obtained from Mitchell and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

