ICC’s Will Verdung named MACCC Player of the Week

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – Itawamba Community College freshman third baseman Will Verdung was named Baseball Player of the Week by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Tuesday.

The Corinth native had a big week hitting .500 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI.

Verdung started his big week going 5-for-6 with seven RBI, two home runs and two doubles in the Indians 15-14 game one loss at East Mississippi Community College.

In the 16-4 game one win over Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Verdung went 2-for-2 with 3 RBI and 1 double and went 1-for-4 with 1 RBI in the 9-7 game two loss.

Verdung is hitting .448 this season which is second best for the Indians and fifth best in the conference.

The Indians will travel to Southwest Mississippi Community College for a conference doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information on ICC Baseball and the other 10 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com