ICC’s Davis named NJCAA Pitcher of the Week

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – One day after being named conference Pitcher of the Week, Itawamba Community College sophomore Brady Davis was named Pitcher of the Week by the National Junior College Athletic Association Wednesday morning.

The Hamilton native earned the weekly honors from the NJCAA and the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference for his performance against Coahoma last week.

Davis threw a no-hitter and struck out six batters in the 10-0 run-rule victory. He allowed only one base runner on a hit-by-pitch and faced only 15 batters in the five-inning contest.

Davis, who leads the Indians (19-19, 11-13 MACCC) with 51.1 innings pitched in 10 appearances, has struck out 38 batters this season.

The Indians are fighting for a playoff spot, and they will travel to Meridian on Friday for the regular season finale.

