ICC’s Davis named NJCAA Pitcher of the Week

Published 2:58 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Special to the Item

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – One day after being named conference Pitcher of the Week, Itawamba Community College sophomore Brady Davis was named Pitcher of the Week by the National Junior College Athletic Association Wednesday morning.

The Hamilton native earned the weekly honors from the NJCAA and the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference for his performance against Coahoma last week.

Davis threw a no-hitter and struck out six batters in the 10-0 run-rule victory. He allowed only one base runner on a hit-by-pitch and faced only 15 batters in the five-inning contest.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Davis, who leads the Indians (19-19, 11-13 MACCC) with 51.1 innings pitched in 10 appearances, has struck out 38 batters this season.

The Indians are fighting for a playoff spot, and they will travel to Meridian on Friday for the regular season finale.

For more information on ICC Baseball and the other 10 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com

More Sports

Lady Bears’ fight hard, lose pair to Pearl River

Bears come up short at Pearl River

Coach Anders Hall of Fame

EMCC rodeo teams set to compete in regular-season finale in Senatobia

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar