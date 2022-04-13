Hornets take a 9-3 loss to the Wildcats

A Tuesday night that started off dry but ended pouring with rain resulted in the Poplarville Hornets falling 9-3 to district opponent Columbia Wildcats. After the night the two teams share third place in the district standing, both being 5-4 in district play.

At the end of the first inning the both teams tied at 1-1. The Hornets received their first run off a single RBI from Eli Goodwin. Then the Wildcats scored one run at the top of the second inning then two runs at the top of the third inning for a 4-1 lead.

At the bottom of that inning the Hornets managed to cut their deficit down to 4-3. Those two runs came off single RBIs by Riley Passman and Brock Sheppard.

At the top of the fourth, things got a little out of hand for the Hornets. They committed a pitching error that allowed a Wildcat runner to steal home, and then the Wildcats followed up by scoring a double RBI run. This gave them a 7-3 lead.

The Hornets were shut out of runs in the fifth inning, and to make matters worse the Wildcats added two more runs after the sixth inning.

The Hornets tried to make a comeback in the seventh inning but were given a quick three and out, resulting in a Wildcat 9-3 win.

This loss puts the Hornets at 17-6 overall and 5-4 in district. They’ll will rematch the Wildcats this Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at Columbia.