Hornets look to steal series from Greene County

In the first round of the 4A state playoff championship the Poplarville Hornets tied the series at 1-1 with a score of 8-5 on Saturday night.

They’ll travel back to Greene County Wildcats on Monday, April 25 for game three.

Game one between these two teams ended 7-1 in favor of the Wildcats.

Game one stats: Riley Passman went 1-4 at bat with one RBI. Emille Pace went 1-3, Brock Sheppard and Eli Goodwin went 1-4 at bat. Preston Smith went 2-3 and Braxton Conerly went 1-2.

Game two was played on Saturday and the Hornets recovered in a big way winning 8-5. This time around the Hornets had a lot more production.

Game two stats: Matt Rogers went 1-2 at bat with a 2B and two RBIs. Passman went 3-4 with a 2B and two RBIs. Goodwin went 1-2 and one RBI, Sheppard had a sacrifice fly and one RBI. Pace and Jospeh Blakeney both went 2-4 at bat. Smith had a sacrifice fly and one RBI.

Game three will be played at Greene County High School in Leakesville at 7 p.m.