Hornets look to steal series from Greene County

Published 3:08 pm Monday, April 25, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

Joseph Blakeney and by his teammates celebrate his scoring run during previous action.

In the first round of the 4A state playoff championship the Poplarville Hornets tied the series at 1-1 with a score of 8-5 on Saturday night.

 

They’ll travel back to Greene County Wildcats on Monday, April 25 for game three.

Game one between these two teams ended 7-1 in favor of the Wildcats.

Game one stats: Riley Passman went 1-4 at bat with one RBI. Emille Pace went 1-3, Brock Sheppard and Eli Goodwin went 1-4 at bat. Preston Smith went 2-3 and Braxton Conerly went 1-2.

 

Game two was played on Saturday and the Hornets recovered in a big way winning 8-5. This time around the Hornets had a lot more production.

 

Game two stats: Matt Rogers went 1-2 at bat with a 2B and two RBIs. Passman went 3-4 with a 2B and two RBIs. Goodwin went 1-2 and one RBI, Sheppard had a sacrifice fly and one RBI. Pace and Jospeh Blakeney both went 2-4 at bat. Smith had a sacrifice fly and one RBI.

 

Game three will be played at Greene County High School in Leakesville at 7 p.m.

 

 

 

