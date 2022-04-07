Honduran man sentenced for fraud involving a permanent resident alien card

Gulfport, Miss. – A Honduran national was sentenced to 11 months in federal prison for fraud involving a visa, permit or other document, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Chief Patrol Agent Jason E. Schneider of the U.S. Border Patrol’s New Orleans Sector.

According to court documents, Angel Orlando Vasquez-Flores, 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel in Gulfport. Vasquez-Flores may also face Department of Homeland Security removal proceedings. If removed from the U.S. following his prison sentence, Vasquez-Flores could face additional penalties if he were to unlawfully return to the U.S., and further prosecution. Vasquez-Flores was convicted after pleading guilty on December 16, 2021, before Judge McNeel.

On September 6, 2021, Vasquez-Flores fled from Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies and dropped his wallet together with what appeared to be a U.S. Legal Permanent Resident Identification Card. While the card initially appeared legitimate, and bore the defendant’s photo and name, it was found to have been fraudulently produced and to bear a stolen Alien Identification Number which belonged to a different person living in the U.S. who was contacted by the U.S. Border Patrol. The wallet also contained a card which appeared to be a Social Security Card, bearing the Vasquez-Flores’ name and a number that was determined to not belong to him. Both a Legal Permanent Resident Card and a Social Security Card are documents authorized by federal statute to show that a person may lawfully stay and be employed in the U.S.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Border Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stan Harris was the prosecutor for the case.