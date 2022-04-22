By Shannon Marshall

“God is good”, is often a statement we make when things are good in our life. When we get the job applied for, when the medical tests come back with a good report, etc., We say, “God is good.” But what about the times when we find it difficult to find goodness in our life. When Dr. John Claypool lost his young daughter, Laura Lue, to leukemia, he needed his congregation to remind him God was good. Sometimes a community needs to be reminded God is good. May we be reminded of these points of reference to God’s goodness.

First, Life is a gift. May we be grateful for the years God gives us to share with the people in our families, the friends in our connections, and the places of our purpose. Life is freely given to us by God at birth. Life is not something we earn or take possession of. Life is eternal. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)

Second, Love is from God. God is love. God loves us first, so we can love Him back. And also, so we can love ourselves and our neighbor. Love can be dangerous if in the name of love we are forced into things that ultimately end up harming or hurting us. The reason that Jesus died was because he loved all of mankind. He did not restrict His love to any particular people or group. It is a historical fact that God loved us too freely, too widely, and too inclusively. Jesus went to the cross because of His great love for your soul.

Third, Life needs grace. Grace doesn’t keep a ledger of the wrongs committed. Grace is what Jesus shows and does. Grace is the ticket punch to board salvations train. “For By grace are you saved through faith…” (Ephesians 2: 8) God shows us grace. God is good.