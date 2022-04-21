Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at Richton First United Pentecostal Church for Mrs. Glenda Elizabeth Legg, age 78, of Richton. Mrs. Legg passed from this life on April 19, 2022 at Leakesville Rehab. Bro. Shane Giadrosich, Bro. Colby Meadows, Bro. Dathan Eddins, and Bro. Robbie Holston will officiate the service. A committal service will be held at Burgetown Cemetery in Carriere at 1:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be Adam Giadrosich, Colby Meadows, Dathan Eddins, Bro. Shane Giadrosich, Bro. Justin Malone, Bro. Ricky Palmer, and Rob Cancel as alternate.

Mrs. Legg was a member of the Richton First United Pentecostal Church. For many years, she and her husband pastored several churches in Louisiana and Georgia. She was a Sectional Ladies Director in Georgia for many years.

Mrs. Legg was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Herbert Houston “Pete” Legg, Jr.; parents, James Wallace and Myrtle Bessie Kennedy; sisters, Norma Lee Letort, Alma Roberts, and Ola Marie Ruddick; brother, James Wallace “Buddy” Kennedy; and great granddaughter, Joelle James Eddins.

She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn (Rev. Shane) Giadrosich of Richton; grandchildren, Tara (Rev. Colby) Meadows of Poplarville, Adam (Ashley) Giadrosich and Erica (Rev. Dathan) Eddins, both of Richton; great grandchildren, Malley Meadows, Cresley Meadows, Aubrey Giadrosich, Avery Giadrosich, Adley Giadrosich, and Ainsley Giadrosich; and sisters, Verla Mae Hogg of Baton Rouge, LA and Bobbie Jean Sanford of Carriere.

Jones and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.