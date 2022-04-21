Frankie Seal

Frankie (Bennett) Seal 76 went home to be with the Lord on April 20th 2022.

She was born on February 28th 1946 in Bay St. Louis, MS, to Johnny and Sarah Bennett.

Frankie was a very talented and gifted person. She was a Drum Majorette while attending Slidell High School. After attending high school, she married Marshall Douglas Seal on March 27th 1962.

She worked at various retail stores and restaurants. Her last position was a Manager at the Frost Top until retiring to become a homemaker.

She loved crafting, playing games, spending time with family and friends, and going to church. She was a member of Living Waters Church in Pearl River, LA.

She is survived by her husband, Marshall Seal; two daughters, Pamela Comeaux and Shasta Grimes (Lee) all of Slidell, LA; one sister, Ruthie Davis of Pearlington, MS; many cousins and friends whom she dearly loved.

She was preceded in death by both parents, many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Funeral Services for Frankie B. Seal, age 76, of Slidell, LA, who passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Friday, April 22, 2022 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Troy Hebert and Rev. Donald Bryan will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com