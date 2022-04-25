Former PRCC Wildcat throws 34th perfect game in NCAA DI history

POPLARVILLE, Miss — It’s been nothing short of a magical season for former Pearl River baseball ace Shemar Page (Raleigh). The Grambling State Tiger added another incredible accomplishment Friday after tossing the 34th perfect game in NCAA DI history in a 16-0 victory over Alcorn State.

In the contest, the right-hander faced 21 batters, striking out 13 of them. It took just 84 pitches for Page to complete the rare feat.

Before his start last night, Page was sixth in the NCAA in total strikeouts. Across 64 innings pitched this season, Page holds a 2.67 ERA and has collected 98 strikeouts. Not only has Page been lights out on the mound, but he’s also been incredible in the batter’s box. He currently has a .347 batting average, seven doubles, three triples, one homer and 18 RBIs.

As a Wildcat, Page was one of the top pitchers in the NJCAA. During his two seasons in the maroon-and-gold, he held an ERA of 2.75 in 137 1/3 innings pitched. He¬ had 166 strikeouts and 47 walks. He also¬ held a career batting average of .310 with 46 RBIs, 49 walks, 59 runs, eight homers, 19 doubles and two triples.

