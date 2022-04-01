Five-time national champion EMCC Lions to conduct June football camps

Published 3:17 pm Friday, April 1, 2022

By Special to the Item

SCOOBA – Five-time national champion East Mississippi Community College is scheduled to conduct two summer football camps during the month of June on the Scooba campus.
EMCC will first conduct a 7-on-7 Team Tournament at Sullivan-Windham Field on Wednesday, June 8. At a cost of $20 per player, which includes lunch, registration for the 7-on-7 event is set to begin at 9 a.m. with tournament action kicking off at 10 a.m.
For additional information on the Lions’ 7-on-7 Team Tournament, please contact EMCC assistant football coach David Boykin (dboykin@eastms.edu or 662-476-5131).
Two weeks later, East Mississippi will also offer a three-day Lineman Camp, June 21-23, for student-athletes entering grades 9-12.
With registration scheduled between 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, fees for the camp are $200 per overnight camper and $150 per day camper. Please contact EMCC assistant football coach Cade Wilkerson (dwilkerson@eastms.edu or 662-476-8462) for more information on the Lions’ Lineman Camp.
Additional information on East Mississippi Community College’s upcoming football camps can be found on EMCC’s athletics website (www.EMCCAthletics.com).

 

