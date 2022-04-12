EMCC to hold April 20 men’s basketball open tryouts on Scooba campus

SCOOBA – Reigning MACCC Tournament champion East Mississippi Community College will hold men’s basketball open tryouts on Wednesday, April 20, on the Scooba campus.

Slated for a 3 p.m. start at Keyes T. Currie Coliseum, EMCC’s upcoming men’s basketball tryout session is open to graduating high school seniors with NJCAA eligibility remaining and who have not previously signed a National Letter of Intent with another NJCAA or MACCC member school.

Along with bringing a $25 registration fee (cash or check), interested tryout participants must provide a valid physical examination form or a signed note from their high school indicating their current, up-to-date physical exam status.

For additional information on EMCC’s April 20 men’s basketball open tryouts, please contact EMCC head men’s basketball coach Billy Begley via email at wbegley@eastms.edu.