Dorothy “Pearline” Carter Tillman, 82 of Picayune, MS., entered into eternal rest on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roosevelt and Ruby Carter; two sons, Darrell Carter and Derrick Carter, three sisters, Sylvia Ann Carter, Gloria Dunn and Beulah Richardson; 1 brother, Roosevelt Carter, Jr.

Pearline was born March 18, 1940. She was baptized at an early age and was a member of Pilgrim Bounds Baptist Church. In 1970, she was united in Holy Matrimony to Joseph Tillman in Picayune, MS.

Funeral services will be held Saturday April 23, 2022, at 11 am., at Pilgrim Bounds Baptist Church in Picayune, MS. Visitation will be from 9 am. until 11 am.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories, her loving and devoted son, Chris Anthony Carter of Leesville, LA., a sister Johnnie Mae Cooley of Picayune, MS., a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Burial in the Picayune Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.