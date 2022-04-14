Dorothy Harris

On the evening of April 12th, we lost one of the most loving and loyal people to have walked the Earth. To her family, Dorothy “Dot” Ruth Smith Harris was that person who would listen without judgment, provide love and comfort when needed, and advice only when asked. In her home, you knew you were always welcome.

Dot was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Aubin G. “Fritz” Harris and daughter, Tina Sue Harris; sisters, Margie Smith Wilson and Jean Smith Kennedy.

She left behind four children, Gale (Catherine) Harris, Daun Harris Tolar, Paul (Debbie) Harris, and Glenda (John) Harris Ball. She was lovingly known as “Dot Dot” by her 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Her consistently loving presence will be greatly missed. A special thanks to her loving and dedicated caregivers, Sara Necaise and Sherry Ladner.

Funeral Services for Dorothy “Dot” Ruth Smith Harris, age 93, will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at 14547 Highway 603, Kiln, MS 39556, at the home of Fritz and Dot Harris.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at 14547 Highway 603, Kiln, MS 39556, at the home of Fritz and Dot Harris.

Burial will be in McNeill Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Gale Harris and Rev. Craig Ladner will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com