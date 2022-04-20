Davidson Among Top 25 For USA Softball Player Of The Year

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s Mia Davidson is among the top 25 finalists for USA Softball’s Player of the Year award, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Davidson is one of six SEC players to make the list. The graduate student from Hillsborough, North Carolina, is currently third in the nation with 18 home runs this season, which leads the SEC. For her career, she has 87 homers, which is second nationally among active players and tied for sixth in NCAA history.

Davidson leads MSU with a .414 batting average and a .982 slugging percentage, which would be an MSU single-season record. Her 109 total bases are ninth in the nation and her .581 on-base percentage is seventh.

Davidson was a top 10 finalist for the award in her All-American sophomore year when she broke the SEC single-season home run record with 26 long balls. This year’s selection is the sixth finalist selection in program history. Davidson joins Iyhia McMichael (2003 Top 10; 2004 Top 3) and Chelsea Bramlett (2008 Top 25, 2009 Top 25, 2010 Top 10) as State’s multi-year finalists for the award.

Mississippi State (27-17, 7-8 SEC) will play a neutral site game against UT Martin (25-12, 10-4 OVC) on Wednesday, April 20. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. CT in Lexington, Tennessee.

