Dave Mitchell, age 76 of Picayune, MS passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the Columbia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Columbia, MS. He was born in Springhill, LA and worked as an industrial fabricator. Dave was of the Catholic faith.

Mr. Mitchell will be remembered as a kind, good-hearted man by his family and friends who are planning a private celebration of life.

Arrangements entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia, MS.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Mitchell family.