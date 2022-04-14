Complete-game pitching efforts key EMCC Lions to softball sweep at Coahoma

CLARKSDALE — Keyed by a pair of complete-game pitching performances, the East Mississippi Community College softball team claimed its first two conference wins of the season with a 6-0, 6-1 doubleheader sweep at Coahoma during Tuesday’s MACCC action.

EMCC pitchers Laken Firth and Celeste Study combined to limit Coahoma to just six total hits on the afternoon while striking out eight batters apiece. Offensively, the Lions totaled 19 hits during their first softball doubleheader sweep since last season.

In the opening game, EMCC generated all the run support Firth would need with a three-run second inning. Maggie Meadows’ run-scoring triple highlighted the inning that also included an RBI single by Jenna Kirkland.

After increasing the lead to 4-0 with a solo tally in the fourth frame, the Lions produced game one’s final two runs on RBI singles by pinch hitter Haley Freeman and Aislynn Cochran in the seventh inning.

Cochran led EMCC’s nine-hit team effort in the opener going 3-for-4 at the plate. Meadows and Study added two hits each.

In the circle for the Lions in the first game, Firth scattered four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks to post her fifth win and second shutout of the season.

The nightcap results were nearly identical for the visitors, though most of the game’s scoring occurred in the opening frame. Aided by two-run doubles from Study and Freeman, the Lions batted around in the first inning to take an early lead.

The home-standing Tigers plated their lone run of the twin bill on Kaitlyn Chamblee’s run-producing single in the first inning of the second contest.

The score remained 5-1 in the nightcap until EMCC added an insurance run in the seventh inning with the help of singles by Meleah Pogue and Lauren Pickett.

After allowing two hits and a run in the first inning, Study was in total command in the circle for the remainder of the second game. The St. Martin High School product retired 14 consecutive batters en route to the two-hit victory. Study struck out eight and walked two to collect her first collegiate win.

Leading the Lions in their 10-hit team effort were Cochran and Meadows with two hits apiece in game two. On the day, Cochran was a combined 5-for-8 at the plate, while Meadows reached base safely seven times (four hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch) in nine plate appearances during the afternoon.

Coach Whitney Hawkins’ EMCC Lions (6-31, 2-16 MACCC) are scheduled to begin a week-long softball home stand by playing host to Meridian in a 1 p.m. Friday (April 15) doubleheader on the Scooba campus. The following week, EMCC is set to welcome Holmes on Wednesday (April 20) and Jones on Saturday (April 23).