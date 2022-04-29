Careless driving leads to several being found in possession of drugs

Routine patrols and traffic stops due to careless driving led to the discovery of drugs being in the possession of several suspects, leading to arrests by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department.

On March 18, at about 2:40 p.m., narcotics detectives on patrol near First Street and Lamar Hardy Road in Nicholson saw a Dodge truck occupied by a driver and passenger who were not wearing seatbelts, said Sheriff David Allison

During the subsequent stop, the investigators spoke with the driver, 26-year-old Zachary Don Rogers of 9 Buster Stockstill Rd. and the passenger, 30-year-old Jared Sortino of 837 Ceasar Rd.

While speaking with the occupants, the investigators noticed some paraphernalia on the seat between the two, leading to a search of the vehicle. In that search, the investigators found a felony amount of narcotics pills, paraphernalia and two hand guns, Allison said.

Allison said the investigators later determined that both suspects had prior convictions, making possession of the firearms illegal. Rogers was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of paraphernalia, while Sortino was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, he said.

On March 23, at about 3:20 p.m. narcotics investigators on patrol saw a Dodge pickup truck driving southbound in the middle of Highway 53 at a high rate of speed.

As a stop was being conducted, the driver pulled into a driveway, exited the vehicle and attempted to enter the home, Allison said.

The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Roland Anthony Deschamp of 2091 Highway 53, Poplarville, took an aggressive stance toward the officers during the stop and appeared to attempt to start a fight, Allison said. After Deschamp was taken into custody, the investigators found a plastic bag containing a substance suspected to be methamphetamine under the rear of the outside of the vehicle.

Investigators also found a passenger, identified as 42-year-old Shawn Ladner, of 2245 Penton Dedeaux Rd., Kiln in the vehicle.

Since neither suspect claimed ownership of the substance, both were arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Deschamp was additionally arrested for careless driving, no insurance, while Ladner was additionally arrested for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, Allison said.

Another case worked on March 28, at about 12:40 p.m., began when investigators saw a Chevrolet SUV being driven in a careless manner in the Steephollow community. During the stop, the investigators spoke with 37-year-old Mary Catherine Knight, of 2 Nitez EZ Lane, Poplarville.

Through investigative techniques, it was determined that Knight had a trafficking amount of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine in her purse. Allison said that the investigators also noticed she was wearing an ankle bracelet, indicating she was on house arrest, allegedly for a prior narcotics violation in Pearl River County, Allison said.

Knight was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and a hold was placed on her by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.