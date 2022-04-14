Bulldogs trek to Holmes

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast hits the road Friday looking to bounce back from getting swept at home Tuesday.

The Bulldogs head to Goodman to play Holmes. First pitch in the doubleheader is set for 2 p.m. The games will be streamed at https://holmesccmedia.com/white-channel/.

Records

MGCCC: 18-19/10-6 MACCC, 6 th place in conference

place in conference Holmes: 23-11/8-10 MACCC, T-10th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC narrowly missed getting a split against No. 5 Jones with a seventh-inning rally, but lost 8-3 and 9-8 at Perk on Tuesday.

Holmes split a doubleheader against Northwest Mississippi in Goodman on Tuesday, winning 11-10 and losing 13-11 in nine innings.

Previous Meeting

On April 12, 2021, Gulf Coast split a doubleheader with Holmes, winning 4-1 and losing 9-5.

Three Ahead

Wednesday, April 20: vs. Southwest Mississippi, Perkinston, 3/5 p.m.

Saturday, April 23: vs. Itawamba, Perkinston, noon/2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26: at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 3/5 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.