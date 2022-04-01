Bulldogs head north to play Coahoma

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast makes the long trip to play Coahoma this weekend.

First pitch in Saturday’s doubleheader in Clarksdale will be at noon. The games will be streamed at https://coahomasports.com/watch.

Records

• MGCCC: 10-15/5-5 MACCC, T-6th place in conference

• Coahoma: 6-14/1-9 MACCC, 15th place in conference

Last Time Out

• MGCCC split a doubleheader with No. 1 Pearl River at Perk on Tuesday, winning the opener 9-7 and dropping the nightcap 9-2.

• Coahoma lost 7-5 and 12-1 at Mississippi Delta in Moorhead on Tuesday.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast won twice over Coahoma on March 20, 2021, winning 10-3 and 6-3 in Perkinston.

Three Ahead

• Wednesday, April 6: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 3/6 p.m.

• Saturday, April 9: at East Mississippi, Scooba, 2/5 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 12: at Jones, Ellisville, 3/6 p.m.

