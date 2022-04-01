Bulldogs head north to play Coahoma

Published 3:17 pm Friday, April 1, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast makes the long trip to play Coahoma this weekend.

First pitch in Saturday’s doubleheader in Clarksdale will be at noon. The games will be streamed at https://coahomasports.com/watch.

Records
• MGCCC: 10-15/5-5 MACCC, T-6th place in conference
• Coahoma: 6-14/1-9 MACCC, 15th place in conference
Last Time Out
• MGCCC split a doubleheader with No. 1 Pearl River at Perk on Tuesday, winning the opener 9-7 and dropping the nightcap 9-2.
• Coahoma lost 7-5 and 12-1 at Mississippi Delta in Moorhead on Tuesday.
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast won twice over Coahoma on March 20, 2021, winning 10-3 and 6-3 in Perkinston.
Three Ahead
• Wednesday, April 6: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 3/6 p.m.
• Saturday, April 9: at East Mississippi, Scooba, 2/5 p.m.
• Tuesday, April 12: at Jones, Ellisville, 3/6 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Sports

Cook headlines record-breaking day at the ballpark

Five-time national champion EMCC Lions to conduct June football camps

Kaitlin Lee signs pro softball deal

Lady Hornets lose big at home

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar