Birth announcements collected from Highland Community Hospital

Published 2:37 pm Tuesday, April 5, 2022

By Special to the Item

 

Monica Renea Easterling of Picayune announces the birth of her son, Kaison Willaim Easterling, born on March 29, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Brett Hayes and Richard Humber of Picayune announce the birth of their son Richard Brook Huber, born on March, 28 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Kelcie Stockstill and Zachariah Stockstill of Picayune announce the birth of their son, Ezekiel Steven Stockstill, born on March, 29 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Victoria Batise and Anthony Mariano of Carriere announce the birth of their son, Noah Bryce Batiste, born on March, 28 2022 at Highland Community Hospital

