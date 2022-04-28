Biloxi PD working homicide case

On April 27, 2022 at approximately 0911 hours, Biloxi Police Officers responded to 2688 Beach Boulevard (Broadway Inn Express) in regards to reports of multiple gunshots. Upon arrival Officers located 3 deceased victims (1 Female, 2 Male adults) of apparent gunshot wounds.

Through the investigation it was determined the Male Suspect fled the motel in the vehicle of one of the deceased victims into the City of Gulfport. The investigation is ongoing in coordination with The Gulfport Police Department and The Harrison County Coroner’s Office.