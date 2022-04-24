Biloxi PD working case of multiple shootings

On Saturday, April 23, 2022, at approximately 2309 hours (11:09 p.m.), the Biloxi Police Department received several 911 calls in reference to firearms being discharged in the area of Rachel Drive and Terrace Court. Officers responded to the area and located a 16-year-old female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to another medical facility where she is listed in critical condition. The initial investigation determined a large group of teenagers attended a party at a residence in the 800 block of Terrace Court. An argument broke out and as people were leaving the residence and neighborhood, at least two firearms were discharged. Several vehicles and a house were struck by bullets, and the victim had been inside one of the vehicles. It appears most of the attendees at the party had fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The investigation is ongoing.