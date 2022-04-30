Biloxi PD worked fatal collision involving pedestrian

On Friday, April 29, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., the Biloxi Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at Beach Boulevard and Bellman Street. Upon arrival, first responders found an unresponsive male pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of Beach Boulevard suffering from major injuries. Life saving measures were conducted until the victim was transported to a local hospital via ambulance. The vehicle that struck the male victim was still on scene and the driver cooperated with law enforcement during the initial crash investigation. A short time after arriving at the local hospital the male victim succumbed to his injuries. The investigation is still ongoing and currently, it does not appear any criminal activity was involved.