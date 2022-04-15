Billy Joe Mitchell

Funeral Services for Billy Joe Mitchell, age 88, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 10:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.
Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Bro. R.T. Buckley will officiate the service.
A native of Picayune, MS, he was a retired Senior Technician at Stennis during the NASA Space Shuttle Program. He was a Veteran in US Airforce and Air National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Elmer Mitchell and Aretha Stockstill Mitchell; his daughter, Cheryl Anne Mitchell; his daughter in law, Terry Kay Mitchell; his brothers and sisters, Ercell, Evelyn, Nellie, Arthur, and Horace.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Stephen L. (Rogena) Mitchell and Charles A. “Chuck” Mitchell; his grandchildren, Joshua S. (Jeanetta) Mitchell, Stephanie (Brian) Palmer, Justin Mitchell, and Wesley (Kristen) Mitchell; great grandchildren, Blaiken, Madison, Emily, Jamie, Brody, Veronica, Leighton, Brayden, Christian, Hailey, Eli, and Lyndi; numerous nieces and nephews.
