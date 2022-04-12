Belinda McGill

Belinda Denise McGill

“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.” Psalm 91:1

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Rose of Sharon Church of God in Christ, Elder David Simmons, Pastor. Rev. Markeith McGill will be the officiant.

Sister Belinda Denise McGill was born September 9, 1963, in Picayune, MS to the late Eugene and Lillie McGill. She attended Picayune Memorial High School. At an early age, she was baptized and united with East Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Dr. Alonzo Dees.

Belinda’s earthly experience ended on Sunday, April 1o, 2022 at her residence surrounded by family and close friends at the age of 58. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Lillie McGill; her son, Paul Brumfield, Jr; sisters: Diane McGill, Rose Grays, Cheryl Stewart and brother, Lenard McGill; one uncle; Haywood Rhone; two aunts: Areseola Heidelberg and Ada House; four nephews; Ricardo Rawls, Timothy Glasper, Roderick Ducre and Roderick McGill.

Forever cherishing her memories are children: Kenyata (Corey) Murphy and Calvin Brumfield of Picayune, MS; sisters: Betty Mark, Mary Frances Blanks, Linda McGill, Ruby Jean Tyner, Cynthia Bester all of Picayune, MS, Daisy (Matthew) Evans of Houston, TX and Kathleen Rawls of Gulfport; brothers: Charles (Barbara) McGill and Albert McGill of Picayune, MS; brother-in-law, Ike Stewart of Picayune, MS; five grandchildren’s: Zycoreyian and Kaden Murphy, Ebony Murphy, Jayden Brown and Janiya Brown and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She also leaves a host of special friends, which include: Rose Kelly, Pearline Tillman and Lena Burnett.

Belinda enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren, family, fishing and listening to music. Most of all, she loved children.

Interment will be in the Picayune Cemetery

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home