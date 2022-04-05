Baseball debuts video board Wednesday

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will unveil a new video board at Ken “Curly” Farris Field on Wednesday when No. 14 East Central visits.

First pitch in the MACCC doubleheader is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will be streamed athttps://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10299806.

Records

MGCCC: 11-16/6-6 MACCC, T-6 th place in conference

place in conference ECCC: 21-9/7-7 MACCC, T-6th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC split a doubleheader at Coahoma on Saturday, winning the first game 7-6 before losing the second 7-5.

ECCC beat Bevill State 18-6 on Monday in Decatur. The Warriors split with Mississippi Delta on Saturday, winning 14-4 and losing 5-4.

Previous Meeting

On April 29, Gulf Coast beat East Central 7-2 at Perkinston. The game was part of a three-team round-robin between the MACCC regular season and postseason. The Bulldogs went 2-3 against the Warriors last season.

Notes

Gulf Coast’s pitching staff ranks fourth in MACCC games with a 5.86 ERA. Their two shutouts lead the conference.

Luke Reed (So., Louisville, Ky./Holy Cross) is tied for the MACCC lead in wins (5), innings (46.2). His 2.89 ERA is sixth-best in the league. In conference games, his 1.23 ERA is best.

Matthew DeLano (So., Biloxi/Biloxi) is eighth in ERA in MACCC games (2.65).

Three Ahead

Saturday, April 9: at East Mississippi, Scooba, 2/5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12: at Jones, Ellisville, 3/6 p.m.

Friday, April 15: vs. Holmes, Perkinston, 2/5 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.