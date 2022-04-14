Baseball Bulldogs back at Perk on Friday

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will be back at Ken “Curly” Farris Field for an MACCC doubleheader Friday.

The Bulldogs entertain Holmes, with first pitch set for 2 p.m. The games will be streamed athttps://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10323003.

Records

MGCCC: 14-19/9-9 MACCC, T-7 th place in conference

place in conference Holmes: 9-19/6-10 MACCC, T-12th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC split a doubleheader at Jones on Tuesday, winning the opener 3-1 and losing the second 8-0.

Holmes lost a pair of five-inning games at Northwest Mississippi on Tuesday, 12-0 and 18-3.

Previous Meeting

On April 10, 2021, Gulf Coast swept Holmes 14-5 and 6-3 at Perkinston.

Notes

Sean Smith (Fr., Pascagoula/Pascagoula) is fifth in the MACCC in walks (23).

Matthew DeLano (So., Biloxi/Biloxi) is second in the MACCC in strikeouts per nine innings (12.67), third in strikeouts (61)

Luke Reed (So., Louisville, Ky./Holy Cross) leads the MACCC in complete games (5), shutouts (2) and innings pitched (57.1). He’s third in strikeouts (61).

Three Ahead

Wednesday, April 20: at Southwest Mississippi, Summit 3/6 p.m.

Saturday, April 23: at Itawamba, Fulton, 2/5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26: vs. Copiah-Lincoln, Perkinston, 3/6 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.