Baseball Bulldogs back at Perk on Friday
Published 3:45 pm Thursday, April 14, 2022
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will be back at Ken “Curly” Farris Field for an MACCC doubleheader Friday.
The Bulldogs entertain Holmes, with first pitch set for 2 p.m. The games will be streamed athttps://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10323003.
Records
- MGCCC: 14-19/9-9 MACCC, T-7th place in conference
- Holmes: 9-19/6-10 MACCC, T-12th place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC split a doubleheader at Jones on Tuesday, winning the opener 3-1 and losing the second 8-0.
- Holmes lost a pair of five-inning games at Northwest Mississippi on Tuesday, 12-0 and 18-3.
Previous Meeting
On April 10, 2021, Gulf Coast swept Holmes 14-5 and 6-3 at Perkinston.
Notes
- Sean Smith (Fr., Pascagoula/Pascagoula) is fifth in the MACCC in walks (23).
- Matthew DeLano (So., Biloxi/Biloxi) is second in the MACCC in strikeouts per nine innings (12.67), third in strikeouts (61)
- Luke Reed (So., Louisville, Ky./Holy Cross) leads the MACCC in complete games (5), shutouts (2) and innings pitched (57.1). He’s third in strikeouts (61).
Three Ahead
- Wednesday, April 20: at Southwest Mississippi, Summit 3/6 p.m.
- Saturday, April 23: at Itawamba, Fulton, 2/5 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 26: vs. Copiah-Lincoln, Perkinston, 3/6 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.