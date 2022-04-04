Askin, Reed named Bulldog of the Week

PERKINSTON — Bayley Askin and Luke Reed have been named Bulldogs of the Week for March 28-April 3.

Askin, a freshman from St. Martin, won all four of her matches for the Gulf Coast women last week. She won twice at No. 3 doubles with Ashleigh Chelette and two at No. 4 singles while dropping only four games in four sets.

Reed, a sophomore right-hander from Louisville, Ky., pitched six innings of relief to beat No. 1 Pearl River and came back on the weekend to get the final three outs to pick up a save at Coahoma. He allowed three unearned runs and six hits and struck out four in closing out PRCC in a 9-7 win. Reed came in with one on in the bottom of the seventh of a 7-6 game and retired three straight for the save.

Also nominated:

Alex McWhorter, a sophomore first baseman/pitcher from Semmes, Ala., batted .500 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI in a 2-2 week for Gulf Coast. He had a home run and three RBI in a 9-7 win over No. 1 Pearl River, and went 5-for-6 with three doubles in a split at Coahoma.

Paul Gayk, a freshman from Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany, took all four points for the Gulf Coast men last week. He teamed with Anderson Dulaney to win two times at No. 2 doubles and swept his No. 1 singles matches.

