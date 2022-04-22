Funeral Services for Arthur Whitfield, age 68, of Slidell, LA, who passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Carl Heberg will officiate the service.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he was retired from Folger’s Coffee where he worked as a technician for 33 years.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Gwendolyn Nellums Dufrene; his father, Newton Whitfield, Sr.; his brother, Newton Whitfield, Jr.; and his grandparents.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Jean Marie Whitfield; his daughter, Brittany Whitfield; his son, Troy Whitfield; his daughters, Bridget (Doug) Carter, Stacy Rodriguez, and Christina Marie (John) Rodriguez; his 12 grandchildren, Alexis, Alivia, Anna, Arthur, Kimberly, Roy Jr., Whitney, Kaylee, Sophia, Harley, Braelyn, Gabriel; his 3 great grandchildren; his brother, Thomas Whitfield; and his step father, Milton Dufrene; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

