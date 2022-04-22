Arthur Whitfield

Published 4:35 pm Friday, April 22, 2022

By Special to the Item

Funeral Services for Arthur Whitfield, age 68, of Slidell, LA, who passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Carl Heberg will officiate the service.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he was retired from Folger’s Coffee where he worked as a technician for 33 years.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Gwendolyn Nellums Dufrene; his father, Newton Whitfield, Sr.; his brother, Newton Whitfield, Jr.; and his grandparents.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Jean Marie Whitfield; his daughter, Brittany Whitfield; his son, Troy Whitfield; his daughters, Bridget (Doug) Carter, Stacy Rodriguez, and Christina Marie (John) Rodriguez; his 12 grandchildren, Alexis, Alivia, Anna, Arthur, Kimberly, Roy Jr., Whitney, Kaylee, Sophia, Harley, Braelyn, Gabriel; his 3 great grandchildren; his brother, Thomas Whitfield; and his step father, Milton Dufrene; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

