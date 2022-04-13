Arrests collected on April 7, 2022

Lewis Fredrick Kennedy, 41, 1344 West Union Rd., Apt. B; arrested on March 31, for drug court violation.

Adrin Murphy, 27, 12400 Depew Rd., G94; arrested by United State Marshalls on March 31, for U.S. Marshall.

Kimberly Elizabeth Penton, 27, 1008 Scarlett Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on March 31, for contempt of court.

Billiebob Jolene Roberts, 41, 593 F.Z. Goss Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on March 31, for contempt of court.

Jonathan Lloyd Stockstill, 40, 18207 Highway 603, Kiln; arrested by PRCSO on March 31, for contempt of court.

Howard Earl Dunaway, 38, 18 Sunshine Lane, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on April 1, for driving while license suspended, DUI, no proof of insurance and possession of marijuana.

Don Russell Lewis, 62, 859 Herrin Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 1, for four counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance, carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and two firearm enhancement penalties.

Tommy Lee Spires, 31, 1110 Baylous St.; arrested April 1, by PRCSO, for disturbing the peace and providing false identifying information to a law officer.

Misty Allison Webb, 36, Danzler Rd., Vancleave; arrested by MDOC on April 1 for probation violation.

Derrick Gibson, 49, 63362 Foster Town Rd., Angie, La.; arrested by MHP on April 2, for DUI, controlled substance violation and careless driving.

Keavon Hughes, 29, 618 Lewis Circle; arrested on April 2, for five counts of shoplifting.

Jerry Jerome Jones, 56, 521 Third St.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 2, for driving while license suspended.

Justin Juneau, 36, 980 S. Valley Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 2, for simple assault.

Jason Michael Kosinski, 46, 1318 Sunset Dr., Slidell; arrested on April 2, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Ronnie Craig Narmand, 35, 23 Homestead Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 2, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, foreign fugitive warrant, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia and careless driving.

Ernest Vaughn, 33, 427 McVay Dr., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 2, for reckless driving.

Anthony Ryan Mitchell, 39, 204 S. Gray Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 3, for possession of paraphernalia.

Kolsen Reese Scheel, 18, 9089 Dummy Line Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 3, for possession of marijuana.

Juanita Waller, 53, 110 S. Magnolia St.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 3, for contempt of court.

Alexandra Nichole Batiste, 26, 2702 Rogers St.; arrested by MDOC on April 4, for drug court violation.

Magan Breana Frierson, 26, 562 Beech Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 4, for drug court violation.

David Jackson, 37, 3317 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 4, for controlled substance violation.

Tiffany Holman Johnson, 39, 311 Third St.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 4, for embezzlement.

Michael Nolf, 31, 109 Ridge View Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 4, for parole violation.

Marcus Jerome Rayford, 51, 304 Jarrell St.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 4, for public drunk/profanity.

Zachary Rogers, 26, 9 Buster Stockstill Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 4, for controlled substance violation.

Caleb Benjamin Spiers, 27, 85 Burgetown Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on April 4, for aggravated assault and malicious mischief.

Benajamin Ray Hartfield, 49, 425 Rd Ried Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on April 5, for controlled substance violation.

Dwayne Lamar Martin, 37, 113 Village Circle, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 5, for contempt of court.

John Aaron Ramsey, 31, 502 W. Michagan St., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 5, for disorderly conduct.

Paul Richard Singley, 30, 193 Druisburg Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 5, for possession of paraphernalia.

Matthew Gene Swindle, 23, 734 Ave B., Bogalusa; arrested by PRCSO on April 5, for fleeing or eluding law enforcement.

Justin David Allen, 33, 48 Progress Rd., Poplarville; arrested April 6, for controlled substance violation and possession of paraphernalia.

Ernest L. Daniels, 42, 2009 E. Canal St.; arrested by MDOC on April 6, for probation violation.

Alyssa Marie Faulkner, 18, 111 Tulip Dr., Nicholson; arrested on April 6, for conspiracy and accessory before the fact.

Michael Bryan Fisher, 37, 1437 Bowie Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 6, for contempt of court.

Conel Lamont Holloway, 38, 1201 Brookdale Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on April 6, for trafficking a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of contempt of court, disorderly conduct, driving while license suspended and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Arick Colandt Poupart, 25, 78 North St., Carriere; arrested April 6 by PRCSO for armed robbery, providing false information to a law officer and controlled substance violation.

Julie Beebe Samples, 54, 1234 Stemwood Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 6, for two counts of disobeying a traffic device, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, careless driving, disorderly conduct and DUI.

Pete William Stanfield, 44, 32 Liberty Rd.; arrested by MDOC on April 6, for parole violation.

Thomas Clayton Watt, 33, 410 Dumas Bailey Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 6, for providing false identifying information to a law officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Lee Williams, 22, 111 Tulip Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 6, for sale, delivery or transfer of a stolen firearm, conspiracy and possession, receiving or disposal of a stolen firearm.