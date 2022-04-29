Arrests collected on April 28, 2022

Charles Edward Badon, 62, 1109 Martin Luther King Blvd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 21, for DUI.

Atela Miguel Castro, 39, 422 Old Kiln Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 21, for trespassing.

Ceceilia Grace Davis, 21, 94 Haven Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 21, for contempt of court and taking away of a motor vehicle.

Ryan Jordan Dickerson, 24, 315 N. Steele Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 21, for petit larceny and trespassing.

Keevon Kadarius Fells, 21, 900 West Camp Ave., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on April 21, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Justin Scott Keen, 33, 16 Joseph Burks Rd., Carriere; arrested on April 21, for domestic violence.

Jose Angel Talavera, 34, 494 Salem Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 21, for contempt of court.

Christopher James Black, 31, 101 Brena Dr., Hammond, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 22, for domestic violence, contempt of court and threat of physical harm and stalking.

Sierra Brooke Fowler, 30, 80 Lemuel Jarrell; arrested by Picayune PD on April 22, for simple assault, petit larceny and threat of physical harm.

Bobby Christopher Hayden, 28, 13 American Way; arrested by MDOC on April 22, for probation violation.

Victoria Cherie Joles, 36, 316 Moody St.; arrested by MDOC on April 22, for drug court violation.

Thomas David Smith, 43, 104 Ben Sones Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 22, for accessory after the fact.

Brandon Lee Curtrer, 36, 11 Keyser Lane Pass, Pass Christian; arrested by Picayune PD on April 23, for shoplifting.

Kiara Deshante Graham, 23, 1221 Fern Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 23, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Kianna Nicole Kelly, 18, 1308 Sally Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 23, for careless driving and no proof of insurance.

Wylinda Marie McNair, 39, 11 Keyser Lane, Pass Christian; arrested by Picayune PD on April 23, for shoplifting.

Gene Francis Wagner, 33, 720 Beach Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 23, for no driver’s license and no insurance.

Treyvon Dandre Warren, 23, 3317 Terrance Ave., Slidell; arrested by Picayune PD on April 23, for eluding law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, expired tag, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest by fleeing and two foreign fugitive warrants.

Melissa Theresa Adams, 54, 715 S. Haugh Ave., Apt. P125; arrested by Picayune PD on April 24, for domestic violence.

Helen Louise Batts, 49, 203 North 9th St., Lumberton; arrested on April 24, for possession of a controlled substance.

Stewart Eric Cooke, 50, 30 Cypress Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on April 24, for harboring a fugitive.

Jeffery Wayne Hayes, 26, 130 Wesley Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 24, for possession of paraphernalia.

Jefferson Oseguera Martinez, 30, 166 Geranium Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on April 24, for DUI.

Kevin Anthony Hernandez, 34, 26 Justin Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 25, for DUI.

Pricilla Eunice John, 32, 903 Telly Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 25, for receiving stolen property, sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Shonoa Ann Lee, 43, 7 Walnut Rd.; arrested on April 25, for disorderly conduct.

Rebecca A. McCart, 42, 407 A. East Seventh St.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 25, for controlled substance violation.

Chandler Jeremiah Reynolds, 20, 89 Ginger St.; arrested by PRCSO on April 25, for driving in more than one land and no insurance.

Mary Elizabeth Ghersanich, 49, 127 Pinewood Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 26, for accessory after the fact.

Jeremy Lee Jarrell, 41, 19 Jarrell Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 26, for possession of paraphernalia.

Joseph Stanley Neal, 57, 862 Restertown Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 26, for domestic violence.

Michael Dewayne Peters, 44, 1201 Brookdale Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on April 26, for felon carrying a concealed weapon and armed robbery.

Mary Stewart Riley, 62, 624 Old Camp Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 26, for accessory after the fact.

Torie Spiers, 27, 1 Bogie Lane; arrested by PRCSO on April 26, for domestic violence and malicious mischief.

Wesley Thomas Sullivan, 40, 52 Victory Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 26, for possession of a controlled substance and residential burglary.

Randall Surla, 40, 157 Bass Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 26, for disorderly conduct and DUI.

Hali Lyn Thomas, 34, 5 Ozona Rd., Lot C, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 26, for probation violation.

Justin Fairell Watkins, 35, 432 Laroe Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 26, for controlled substance violation.

Norvel Thomas Williams, 54, 23 Campbell Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 26, for touching of a child for lustful purposes.

Seddiq Almontesar, 23, 7304 Theisen St., Dearborn, Mich.; arrested by PRCSO on April 27, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

John Coleman, 50, 1111 Rosco St.; arrested by MDOC on April 27, for probation violation.

Mohamed Hussein Elreda, 21, 6526 Jonathan St., Dearborn, Mich.; arrested by PRCSO on April 27, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Daniel Charles Harris, 39, 401 Whitesand Rd., Poplarville; arrested on April 27, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and probation violation.

Daryl Dewayne Jenkins, 38, 7487 E. Cypress Lakes, Dr., Perkinston; arrested by MDOC on April 27, for contempt of court.

Byron Kirby Lossett, 46, 147 Jasmine Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on April 27, for possession of a controlled substance.

Allen Dewayne Nix, 42, 1715 Highway 11 S.; arrested by PRCSO on April 27, for commercial burglary, attempted crime and grand larceny.

Shane Charles Seals, 46, 53 American Sand and Gravel, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 27, for contempt of court.

Kandis Megan West, 23, 957 West North St., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 27, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.