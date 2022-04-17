An Easter story

By Ronnie Michel

I admit it. I get caught up in holidays. And if you ever forget which one is approaching, just take a look at the candy in my house. Grab a handful of jellybeans while you’re there so I won’t have to eat alone. But while I do the enjoy the baskets and bunnies this time of year, I celebrate Easter year-round.

The story begins in the garden of Eden. Created in the image of God and clothed with His Glory, Adam and Eve were naked and unashamed. Once they disobeyed, their guilt brought shame that they attempted to cover with fig leaves, then they tried to hide from God. Before banishing them from the garden, God made garments for them from animal skins to cover the guilt and shame sin produced. For many years after, people sacrificed animals to atone for their sins, while prophets predicted God would send a Messiah to redeem man.

John the Baptist introduced Jesus as the Lamb of God Who takes away the sins of the world. Although tempted in every area, He was without sin, yet willingly became the final sacrifice for ours. “He personally carried our sins in his body on the cross so that we can be dead to sin and live for what is right. By his wounds you are healed.” I Peter 2:24.

I’ve been forgiven of a long list of sins, healed from sickness, and freed from problems, fear, and mental torment all as a result of Jesus’ sacrifice. As difficult as each one was to bear, they were spread out over a 62-year period. What astounds me is that Jesus bore not only the contents of my list, but of everyone’s at one time. That’s a pain I cannot imagine, endured by a Savior I will not deny.

Easter Sunday, the resurrection of Jesus, marks His triumph over death. Because the tomb is empty, our lives can be filled with love, hope, and purpose. May we daily ponder the miracle of Easter.