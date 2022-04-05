Abrielle Triplett, Student of the Week

In recognition of students who go above and beyond within Pearl River County, the Picayune Item is recognizing South Side Upper Elementary student Abrielle Triplett as this week’s Student of the Week.

Triplett is a fourth grader who likes math and helping her friends. She’s also a catcher for her local softball team.

Triplett was chosen as this week’s Student of the Week because she is a wonderful example of an Eagle student. Teachers and Principal Tarva Cook say Triplett always does the right thing, is honest, works hard, has great manners and can be trusted to do any task.

Just like how Triplett seeks to help her friends, she goes above and beyond to be a good friend and classmate to all her fellow students. Teachers can always count on her to tutor her peers, be a team player and be friends with those who may not have friends. She’s also polite to everyone, lifts up their spirits and encourages everyone to do their best. The teachers are proud to have a student like Triplett in their classroom.

Triple wants to attend Picayune Memorial High School and when she grows up she wants to be an engineer.

“I like to build things,” said Triplett.