Working cats available for free from PRC SPCA

Pearl River County’s SPCA will host its annual “One Night Stand” fundraiser early next month.

The event will be held on April 9 from 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., during which the shelter will be open overnight for those interested in spending the night with the pets at the shelter.

“This was a big success last year. We had people come in and spend the night, they set up their sleeping bags and slept in the kennels with the dogs or in the cat room with the cats,” said PRC SPCA spokesperson Maria Diamond.

Volunteers will be committed to raising a certain amount of money through their sponsors. There will be a kennel decoration contest, games and plenty of food provided.

Also, on April 16 the shelter will hold its Wellness in the Park at Jack Read Park. From 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. shelter staff will be at the park to provide basic wellness vaccines to local pets. Note this clinic is not a drive through clinic, and each pet owner will receive a number as soon as they arrive for better organization through out the event.

These shots and prices include: rabies $8, Microchip $15, a $20 combo for both rabies and microchip. Dogs only Bordetella $10, and dogs only heartworm test $15. They will also provide Cat and dog wellness D2APP and FVRCP vaccines, 7-months and older for $8 and 7 months and younger for $30. If needed for special assistance call SPCA a head of time to set up a arrangement for a vet visit your car on site.

The shelter is also waiving adoption fees for six selected cats and one kitten. Theses cats are not cuddly, loving cats; they’re considered working cats who prefer to be outside spending their time catching mice. They are being offered for free to a loving home to help the shelter clear up space before kitten season starts.

“They’re friendly cats, but they’re just not loving cats, they rather be out catching mice, working, doing their job,” said Diamond.

While the adoption fee for these cats is being waived, applications still need to be filled out.

Lastly, the shelter has begun an enrichment program for cats and kittens while they wait on their new owners. The shelter has provided them with things to stimulate their senses, including feathers, TVs with videos for the cats to watch, and a variety of brushes and smells all to keep them stimulated.

“It’s a really neat program and we’re having fun with it, the cats stay occupied and stimulated all the time so it gives them a chance to experience different things they might see when they go out into the world,” said Diamond.