Welcome Spring Time

By Erlene Smith

For lo, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone; The flowers appear on the earth, the time of the singing of birds is come, and the voice of the turtle is heard in our land…and the vines with the tender grape give a good smell. Song of Solomon 2:11-13b (KJV)

Springtime is the season of nature’s rebirth.The above verses are a symbolic description of springtime. What a glorious season when we can see the beauty of blooming flowers and tender, green leaves; when we can hear the birds singing and smell the fresh, sweet scents that nature releases at this season of the year.

Springtime is a symbol of hope. What was lifeless and dreary in nature now turns green with new life and beauty everywhere.

Our lives can experience this same great hope when we let the same great spirit of God who created the beauty of spring come into our lives. God can take the barren places wasting away and turn them into joyful, useful places that encourage others and glorify Him.

II Peter 1:5-8 tells us how to become useful, happy, and grow in Christ: “Practice faith, virtue, knowledge, temperance, patience, godliness, brotherly kindness, and love.” Then a promise is given, “For if these things be in you, and abound, they make you that you shall neither be barren nor unfruitful…” (8)

Prayer: Thank You, Lord, for this beautiful spring time. Help us to create beauty for You in our lives.