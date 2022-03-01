Unrestrained Man Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Hammond – This morning, shortly before 1:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1249 near Issabella Lane in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Taylor Buchanan of Springfield.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Buchanan was northbound on LA Hwy 1249 in a 2004 Jeep Wrangler. For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep crossed the centerline and traveled across the southbound lane before traveling off of the roadway to the left. After leaving the roadway, the Jeep struck a culvert and began to overturn.

Buchanan was unrestrained and ejected from his vehicle, he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Buchanan was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.