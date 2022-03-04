Unrestrained Driver Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Hammond – This morning, shortly after 5:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 1064 near LA Hwy 443 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 50-year-old Charles Dephillips of Loranger.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was westbound on LA Hwy 1064. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed the centerline and traveled across the eastbound lane before traveling off of the roadway to the left. After leaving the roadway, the Chevrolet traveled through the eastbound ditch before impacting a tree.

Dephillips was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop L has investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 11 fatalities so far in 2022. 7 of the 11 fatalities have been unrestrained. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.