Unclaimed $50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Expiring Soon

Published 1:06 pm Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Special to the Item

JACKSON, MISS–A Mississippi Lottery player now has less than three weeks to redeem a $50,000 Powerball® prize from the Sept. 15, 2021 drawing.

The player has until March 14, 2022, to claim their prize.

The ticket was purchased from Circle K #2723743 on Main St. in Madison. The winning numbers for that date were 01-04-18-46-62 with a Powerball of 25 and a Powerplay of 3X.

Jackpot Update

Friday’s Mega Millions® drawing was up to $87 million, while the jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball® drawing reached $58 million. The jackpot for Saturday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing was $72,000.

New Games

Even though temperatures outside are chilly, a scorching new family of scratch-off games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, March 1, 2022. They are certain to bring on the heat.

$1—Hot 7’s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.85. Win up to $7,000.

$2—Fiery Hot 7’s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Sizzling Hot 7’s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.47. Win up to $100,000.

$10—Blistering Hot 7’s: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4:02. Win up to $200,000.

